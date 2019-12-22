Insider Selling: Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells $264,163.00 in Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Alan Boroughs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80.

CB stock opened at $155.54 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after acquiring an additional 224,656 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,503,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,170,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

