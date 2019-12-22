Insider Selling: Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) CFO Sells 10,009 Shares of Stock

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $364,127.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dennis Charles Schemm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of Continental Building Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $377,958.40.

CBPX opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.37. Continental Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 891,598 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Continental Building Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Continental Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Continental Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Continental Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBPX. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

