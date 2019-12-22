Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells $101,500.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,416,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.13. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $55.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

