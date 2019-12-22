Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $169,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $167,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,400.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $312,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $314,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $313,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.40. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,860,000 after buying an additional 472,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $6,812,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,065,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,598,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.