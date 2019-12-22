Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells $56,706.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $56,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

SFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

