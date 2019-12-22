Insider Selling: Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Sells 1,297 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $196,547.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,068,541.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Ledger Susan St. sold 14,744 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $2,164,271.76.

On Monday, December 2nd, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $201,154.80.

On Friday, November 8th, Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $150.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.08 and a fifty-two week high of $152.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Splunk by 35.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Splunk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

