Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Interface from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $989.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.58. Interface has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

In other Interface news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy bought 44,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $606,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,302,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 80,470 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,408,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,920,000 after acquiring an additional 629,535 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,376,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 150,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Interface by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

