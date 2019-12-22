Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.57

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.57 and traded as low as $15.95. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 173,911 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 32,500 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$536,100.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,108,161.61. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,567 shares of company stock valued at $41,623.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

