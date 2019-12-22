INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) COO Xuong Nguyen Sells 1,700 Shares

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTL opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.55. INTL Fcstone Inc has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTL. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

