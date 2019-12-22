Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14, approximately 104 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4,424.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.