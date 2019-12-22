Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.20, 2,267 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 60,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.