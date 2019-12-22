Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.67, approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

