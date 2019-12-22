Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $69.50, approximately 1,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 138,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.