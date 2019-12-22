Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) were up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05, approximately 672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 129,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period.

