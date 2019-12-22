IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP opened at $142.97 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 6,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.