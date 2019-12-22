iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti raised iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.99.

IRBT stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. iRobot has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 66.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in iRobot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

