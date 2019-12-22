IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.59. IsoRay shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 2,045 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million.

In other IsoRay news, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,900 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IsoRay stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of IsoRay worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IsoRay Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

