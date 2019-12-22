ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.96

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $121.96 and traded as high as $152.18. ITV shares last traded at $148.95, with a volume of 18,638,357 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITV. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ITV to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.43 ($1.95).

Get ITV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.16.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366.72 ($4,428.73). Also, insider Salman Amin purchased 8,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £10,987.44 ($14,453.35).

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.