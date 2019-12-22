Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), approximately 1,816,601 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.25 ($1.12).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JSE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $387.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.41.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

