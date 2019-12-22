James H. Dahl Buys 700 Shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Stock

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.79 per share, with a total value of $64,253.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,652 shares in the company, valued at $13,552,977.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

POPE stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. Pope Resources has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62. The company has a market capitalization of $404.88 million, a PE ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter. Pope Resources had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pope Resources stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Pope Resources worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POPE. BidaskClub upgraded Pope Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Pope Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

