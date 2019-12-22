Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.52

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.52 and traded as high as $21.56. Jefferies Financial Group shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 68,535 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 152,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

