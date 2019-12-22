JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $17.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.48.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.20.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.