JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JFJ opened at GBX 472 ($6.21) on Friday. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 475 ($6.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The company has a market cap of $761.09 million and a PE ratio of -27.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 464.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 438.90.

Get JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.