JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust stock opened at GBX 102.75 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.04. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

