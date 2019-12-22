K12’s (LRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Get K12 alerts:

NYSE:LRN opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.15.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that K12 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 262.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in K12 during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in K12 in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of K12 by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of K12 by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.