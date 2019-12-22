Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

