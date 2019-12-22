KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of KemPharm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $1.05 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.76.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,362.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56,650 shares of company stock worth $44,458. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 738.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

