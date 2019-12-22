KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,955,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,961,000 after buying an additional 415,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,028,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,262,000 after acquiring an additional 381,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,076,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,798,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,426,000 after acquiring an additional 133,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

