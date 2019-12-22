Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Now Covered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.05.

NYSE:KMI opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 295,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 738,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 678,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

