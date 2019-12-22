Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

KNX opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. Insiders sold a total of 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 272,134 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

