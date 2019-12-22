Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $67.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $163,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.