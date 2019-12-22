KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) Shares Down 0.7%

KWS Saat SE (ETR:KWS) shares dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €57.20 ($66.51) and last traded at €57.30 ($66.63), approximately 36,824 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,586% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.70 ($67.09).

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.19.

KWS Saat Company Profile (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seeds for farmers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment offers corn, rapeseed, sunflower, sorghum, millet, and field crop seeds. The Sugarbeet segment provides sugar beet, and energy beet seeds, as well as animal feed.

