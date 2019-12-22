L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 353.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

