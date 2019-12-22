Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $161.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $129.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.86.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average is $123.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45. Lear has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lear by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 18.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

