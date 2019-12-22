Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Sells $50,011.99 in Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $50,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $33,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.