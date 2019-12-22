Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Legg Mason has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Legg Mason has a payout ratio of -421.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Legg Mason to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

LM opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. Legg Mason has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $40.27.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.83 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

