Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LDOS. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.67.

LDOS opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. CWM LLC grew its position in Leidos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

