Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $255.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $257.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Lennox International stock opened at $243.80 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $2,008,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $193,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,171.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,691 shares of company stock worth $4,183,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth $98,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

