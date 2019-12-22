Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $301,878.75 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 15,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $301,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

