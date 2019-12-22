Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LYG. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

LYG opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

