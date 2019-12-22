LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOGM. Piper Jaffray Companies cut LogMeIn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LogMeIn presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 157.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.