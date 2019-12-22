Loopring [NEO] Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $588.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00186765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.01201569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

