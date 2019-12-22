LUXCoin Market Cap Achieves $990,239.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002025 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $990,239.00 and $1,407.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 68.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

