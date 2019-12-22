Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Director Donald James Walker Sells 14,800 Shares

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Donald James Walker sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.91, for a total value of C$1,093,906.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,229,675 shares in the company, valued at C$90,888,476.41.

Donald James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Donald James Walker sold 50,000 shares of Magna International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.53, for a total value of C$3,676,500.00.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$73.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.51. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$57.34 and a 52 week high of C$76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

