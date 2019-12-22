Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE MAIN opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 78,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

