MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Trading Up 0.7%

MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10, approximately 365 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides business loans and lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, term loans, lease and loan consolidation, equity lines of credit, small business administration loans, and special and income property loans, as well as personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

