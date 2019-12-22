Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MANH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after acquiring an additional 137,409 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,922,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,762 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 493,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

