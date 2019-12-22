Mansoor Raza Mirza Sells 12,121 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $208,238.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mansoor Raza Mirza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 10,342 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $176,020.84.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

