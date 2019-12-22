Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.06

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.06 and traded as high as $26.45. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 5,807,254 shares changing hands.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 136.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1600003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total transaction of C$373,380.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,751.50. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total transaction of C$51,386.94. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,218 shares of company stock valued at $945,767.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.