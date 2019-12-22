Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.78.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.